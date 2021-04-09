He always walked several steps behind his wife. He was in her shadow, but at the same time he was the balance and family guide of the British monarch. The life of Prince Philip was as dramatic in his childhood as it was outstanding in his military career, and scandals over improper statements always had him in the spotlight in the tabloids. Although his legacy finds a place in charity and the length of his service, the true power he had in the decisive moments for royalty and the United Kingdom will hardly be known.

Although in his last days Philip of Edinburgh was rarely seen in public, his image as a strong man, a joker, controversial, pragmatic, strict and of course the right hand of Queen Elizabeth II will remain.

Away from public work since 2017, the Duke remained the queen’s backbone, her advisor and direct witness to great events in the UK.

Unlike other prince consorts, Philip actively participated in the life of the British, more than many imagine. His work was also to modernize one of the oldest monarchies in Europe.

“He had a great influence on the Royal Family as we know it today. It made them relevant in the 20th century and now in the 21st century, ”Joe Little, editor of ‘Majesty Magazine’ told France 24.

But his main task was to support the queen during her almost 70 years on the throne.

A former royal commentator, who asked not to be named, assured that his legacy “is precisely what he never thought his legacy would be: being the support of a woman. He is a very alpha male ”.

Felipe, the husband and anchor of Elizabeth II

Isabel and Felipe met in 1934 at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. 13 years later, on November 20, they were married at Westminster Abbey in London. Parents of Carlos, heir to the throne, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo.

In the 1950s, Felipe had to give up his career in the British Navy, especially successful in World War II, to dedicate himself to supporting the queen.

In this June 19, 1962, file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, arrive at the Royal Ascot race in England. © AP

Since Isabel II ascended to the throne in 1952, Felipe was in charge of the education and care of the children, as well as the most family tasks. The Duke was especially strict with Prince Charles, the eldest, whom he sent to Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, where he himself studied.

“I think it was pretty strict because they were actually bringing up the future king, so certainly the guidelines have to be followed,” said Joe Little.

Although strong with his children, it is known that Felipe had a very close relationship with his grandchildren. Especially the children of Carlos and Diana de Galés. It was he who dedicated himself to caring for and accompanying his grandchildren after the princess’s death in 1997.

“Felipe was absolutely invaluable during the worst 7-8 days of Elizabeth’s reign after Diana’s death,” states the source.

Felipe’s camaraderie with Harry, the youngest son of Charles and Diana of Wales, whom the local press calls his favorite, would have been affected by the ‘Megxit’, as it is known to the resignation of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markel , to his work in the Royal Family, to move to California with his son Archie.

“He was not that involved. This ‘Megxit’ would not have happened when I was an active member. I think we would have a different result, “said the expert who preferred not to be identified.

Another strong recent emotional blow was the scandal in which his son Andrés is involved over his friendship with the condemned American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which forced him to leave through the back door, giving up his active life as a royal member.

From Greek monarch to queen consort

Although he was born in Greece on June 10, 1921, Philip spent his early life between Germany and France and eventually settled in Great Britain. It belongs to the Royal Family of Greece and Denmark.

Due to her mother’s schizophrenia, Princess Alicia de Battenberg, she grew up with her sisters married to high-ranking Nazis, a fact that made it difficult for her to be accepted into British society.

“She had a very difficult childhood because her parents weren’t really close. I was at school during school holidays because I had nowhere to go. So he went into the Royal Navy, it was really good for him, ”Little said.

Distrust of Philip increased when Princess Elizabeth became queen.

“There was a lot of opposition to him at Buckingham Palace, people didn’t really like him, they didn’t trust him, but he created his own role and modernized the royal family, modernized the royal palaces and established all his charities,” Little says.

Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her sons Charles, Edward and Andrew and her husband, Prince Philip, on November 20, 1979 at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. © AFP

Felipe’s tough childhood is credited with his tough, strict and disciplined character.

The renowned photographer specialized in monarchy of the newspaper ‘The Sun ‘, Arthur Edwards also recalls that “he was a super athlete, he was a good cricketer, polo player. A man of action”.

Scandals and legacy

The high-caliber jokes and off-color comments from the Duke were so many that they were worth making books. One of them, ‘Duke of Hazard: The Wit and Wisdom of Prince Philip’, a compilation by journalists Phil Dampier and Ashley Walton, published in 2005, on Prince Philip’s 85th birthday.

In sections of this, collected by the Reuters agency, it is recalled that in 1999 “while on tour for a company near Edinburgh, Scotland, (Felipe) saw a poorly wired fuse box and said ‘it seems that an Indian put it’ ”. The comment was described as racist at the time, but more of that type would come.

In 2001, a 13-year-old boy told Felipe that he wanted to be an astronaut and the monarch replied that he was too fat to be.

Those inappropriate comments, of a uncommon frankness among the ‘royals’, put the Royal House in a lot of trouble.

“When you’re at a duke event, on his own he’s a completely different person than when he’s with the queen because he’s in control. That’s when you see a different kind of duke, ”Edwards said.

The photographer has photographed the Duke countless times in and outside the UK. “He always has an incredible sense of humor, he tries to joke with people, he tries to make them feel comfortable and for some those jokes are stupid,” added Edwards.

Felipe retired from public life in 2017 at the age of 96, after having been a patron of 800 charities and a member of another 780 in the United Kingdom and the world.

One of his most memorable achievements is the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which highlights the work of school-age children and youth.

However, monarchy experts agree that beyond his work with charities, the true legacy of the Duke was to be the support and anchor of Elizabeth II and a protagonist of British history, whose true power and impact on her will hardly be known. .