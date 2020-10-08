These are not being easy times for the British royal family. Like any other elderly citizen, Elizabeth II and her husband, Felipe de Edimburgo, are being forced to maintain distance and precautions to avoid catching coronavirus. For this reason, they have been isolated since March in Windsor Castle, an hour from London. Without being seen, some already describe Elizabeth II as a “virtual queen” and affirm that these are the last blows of her reign.

But that they are not present in the lives of their citizens does not mean that things do not happen to them. The least visible these months, has been the husband of the queen, Felipe de Edimburgo, retired for more than three years. However, new information now suggests that the 99-year-old prince consort would be suffering from the pain caused by the departure of his grandson Enrique and his wife, Meghan Markle, from the British royal family.

According to Ingrid Seward, a biographer who has written books about various members of the Windsors, the Duke of Edinburgh is “disappointed” by how the departure of Harry and Meghan has developed. As Seward explained on the British network ITV, his reaction is due to Felipe’s deep sense of duty, developed since he was very young. Felipe married the then Princess Isabel in 1947 and since then he became his consort, but years before he had been a young man with a complex family history that forced him to leave his native Greece to live in the United Kingdom, where he had to undertake a new life.

For Seward, the prince has also felt very hurt and it has been difficult for him to bear the scandals generated by his third son, Prince Andrew, whose relationship with the American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has made him leave through the back door of the family, abandoning all his public functions. According to the biographer, Felipe de Edimburgo is “going through a whole duel” because some of his children and grandchildren have not inherited that intense sense of duty and because they are not being exemplary. “Therefore, Felipe is deeply hurt that the youngest of the family do not seem to share his values,” he writes in the newspaper Daily Mail.

Philip of Edinburgh has gone to great lengths to try to understand exactly why the young couple of Harry and Meghan, who apparently had everything on their side, would want to trade their privileged life for a more ordinary existence. “He has suffered a lot, for example, because of what he sees as an abandonment by his grandson Enrique of his tasks, because he left his homeland and everything he loved for a selfish and famous life in North America. It has been very difficult for her to understand exactly what was making her grandson’s life so unbearable. As far as Felipe knows, the marriage had it all: a perfect house, a healthy child and a unique opportunity to achieve a huge global impact with their solidarity tasks ”.

Henry of England has not fully explained the reasons why he has left the British royal family, but he has shown on more than one occasion that the decision has also been his and not only his wife Meghan, and that it had been taken for months before it was announced. The youngest son of Carlos and Diana has shown on more than one occasion how annoying and complicated to handle that could become the constant persecution of the press, reminding him of the continuous harassment that his mother suffered, and how he did not want his wife come to suffer in such a way.