Prince Philip of Edinburgh lived in the shadow of his wife Queen Elizabeth II. He has seldom stood out alone, since he attended most of the public events in the company of the queen. However, Philip Mountbatten, also Prince of Greece, Earl of Merioneth and Baron of Greenwich, has left numerous pearls in the form of anecdotes for his famous mistakes. Even those mistakes have been put black on white in the book “Prince Philip: Wise Words and Golden Gaffes”, by Phil Dampier and Ashley Walton.

And, as this book published by Barcipan Publishing collects, the husband of Isabel II has a whole court of followers and detractors due to its irascible, controversial character and, sometimes, even incorrect with respect to the iron protocol of the British ‘royal’. He was known as ‘Philip the Greek’, but he did not care and continued to act as dictated by the body. In that behavior was also his popularity. In colloquial terms, Queen Elizabeth’s husband passed what was said about him and acted his way, which made him the focus of columnists and cartoonists in the British press over the years.

They have described him as racist and sexist because Felipe de Edimburgo never bit his lip to drop a comment, on either trivial matters or the State. From the 1960s his words are famous during a state trip to the Dominican Republic where in 1966, in the middle of an act, he blurted out to his hosts that «you have mosquitoes, I have journalists «.

A year later it is recalled that before traveling with the queen to the then Soviet Union the prince assured that he would like to go to Russia, “although Those bastards murdered half my family». Also in Nigeria he even commented to the president of the country who was dressed in traditional clothes that it seemed that “you are going to go to bed.” Even before the Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner -1954-1989- he even said that it was “a pleasure to be in a country that is not governed by the people.”

More domestic was the anecdote of Philip of Edinburgh who, after visiting an Ethiopian art exhibition, claimed that it reminded him of “the kind of things my daughter brings from craft class.” He also regretted being ‘more than a damn amoeba“Because he was the only British citizen” who cannot give his surnames to his children. “

In 1989 before a group of British students in China, the consort of Elizabeth II warned them that if they stayed longer in the Asian country «you will end up with slanted eyes». In the same vein, in 1998 he asked “how did you get them not to eat you?” to a group of young British men who had traveled through New Guinea.

Another comment the Prince of Edinburgh lit up the ranks of the British left for his lack of tact took place when addressing a Filipino citizen in Great Britain, he told her that “your country must be empty because you are all here working. More direct and recent is the advice that Philip of Edinburgh offered to a veteran of the Afghan War who had lost his legs and was waiting for a prosthesis to whom he said that “he could better put some wheels on.”

A lover of the wheel and of the motor world – with more than 90 years he had his last traffic accident – he even commented that when a man opened the door of a car to a woman «it is that new car or wife».