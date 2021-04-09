The world owes the tabloids and Netflix that it has taught them more about the history and lives of the British royal family than about so many other families much closer than their own. It was thanks to the series The Crown that much of the intrahistory has become popular – with parts more fictionalized than real – of which the broken fairy tales of the 1980s and 1990s turned into the most watched monarchy in the world. This Friday, April 9, that family closes the door to a stage that will never return with the death at the age of 99 of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron of Greenwich.

For 80 years Felipe (born prince of Greece and Denmark) was a fundamental asset within the British royal family, always in the background. The queen was his wife, but also his commander-in-chief and his task. A complex relationship in the forties, and in the years to come, to which the duke did not always adapt flexibly given the macho customs prevailing at the time. Isabel managed – always with absolute privacy, unlike her children – their relationship. And he did it for love. The then princess daughter of King George VI met Philip when she was only 13 and he was 18.

It was on a visit to the Britannia Royal Naval College ship (from which he would graduate in 1939 as the best cadet of his class) when he was just another boy. His last names, disgraced, contributed little to him, and he survived thanks to the pay he earned for his work, without further expense. It was especially at Christmas 1943, when he had nowhere else to go, when together a cousin of his and a friend of the royal family was invited to Windsor Castle. Isabel was already 17 years old and, as her nanny Marion Crawford recounted in her diaries, the young woman was happy “as she had never been seen before”. In the midst of the war, a weekend of festivities and joy enlivened everyone’s spirit and ignited a spark that lasted eight decades. Felipe returned to the castle on leave that July, and there he felt loved and welcomed by a family life that he had hardly enjoyed before.

Official photograph of the wedding of Philip of Edinburgh and Elizabeth II, held in London on November 20, 1947. Cord

Young people began to send letters to each other while he served as another Briton in World War II and she was taking refuge with her sister Margaret at Windsor Castle, with her parents in London. In September 1943, he went to Balmoral to spend a few days in the summer and it was there that he proposed to Isabel to marry, although the king asked to wait for the young woman to turn 21 years old. It was at the end of the contest that their relationship really began, culminating in a grand wedding at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947.

There was popular acceptance in the future queen marrying a young cadet, a run-down prince, but not so much within the family. But that was one of the first moments in Isabel’s life in which her steely determination decided for her and she managed to move forward. Her desire to marry was such that, even in the post-war period, she paid for the fabrics and decoration of her dress with coupons from her ration book.

For more than 73 years of union, the marriage has survived through thick and thin the waves from outside and from within, the one that forced him to lose his surname in pursuit of his wife, Windsor, and also his religion, the Orthodox. A lover of revelry and women, more than one of the duke’s infidelities have been known. Nor has the relationship with her children been easy. The marriage had four: Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo (who is the one who has the best chance of inheriting his title of Duke of Edinburgh).

Elizabeth II and Felipe, with their four children, in 1965. The eldest Charles, Prince of Wales, heir to the crown, was born in 1948; Princess Anne, the only daughter, in 1950; Andrew, Duke of York, in 1960, and the youngest, Edward, Earl of Wessex, in 1964. Cordon Press

From the first moment, his relationship with Carlos, the heir to the throne, was highly observed. It was never easy. Both as a child and as a young man the Prince of Wales was a sensitive boy, more fond of art and the great outdoors than military practice, cars or hunting, like his father. His training had to go through discipline and the army, but he did not feel comfortable with boarding schools and obligations, which caused them to take a certain distance. Felipe went on to say once, like pick up The Guardian, “He is a romantic and I am a pragmatist, and that means we see things differently.”

However, Felipe was a proud father to each and every one of his offspring. As he said in 1997, during their golden anniversary celebration, the four of them had “done quite well, given the difficult circumstances.” “Like all families,” he said then, “we have gone through all phases, from the greatest joys to the tribulations of raising children.”

Ana was probably the closest to him, by character and hobbies: horses, the countryside. With whom he also maintained a much more cordial relationship than advertised was with whom he was one day his daughter-in-law, the popular Diana of Wales, who also had to make an effort to integrate into a closed and complex family. After learning about Carlos’s infidelities, his father tried to mediate so that the marriage did not end in divorce, precisely as it ended. However, he did not hesitate to walk behind Diana’s coffin, along with her son and grandchildren, that fateful September 1997.

That passion was passed on to his grandchildren, eight in all, for whom he became a mentor and inspirational figure, and also to his great-grandchildren. In fact, he gave some of them names, like Zara Tindall’s newborn son. All of them looked forward to June 10, when the Duke of Edinburgh would turn 100 years old and would return to occupy the public place from which he decided to depart in the summer of 2017, when he retired. 62 days to go.