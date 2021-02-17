Felipe of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England, has been admitted since Tuesday in a hospital in the British capital. Buckingham Palace itself has reported on this in a brief statement issued around three in the afternoon on Wednesday.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon. The entry of the duke is a precautionary measure, on the advice of the doctor of his royal highness, after he felt bad ”, has specified the statement issued by the royal house.

Born in Greece in 1921 (although in exile since his youth), the duke is 99 years old, and will turn 100 on June 10, a date for which the institution is already preparing a special celebration, despite the fact that he decided to retire. of public life after decades of service in August 2017. At the beginning of last January it was learned that both he and the queen – who have been married for more than 73 years – had been vaccinated with coronavirus.

This is the last of the various hospital admissions to which Felipe has been subjected in recent years, some of them as a precaution and others for specific ailments. The last of them took place in December 2019, when he returned from Norfolk, where he was spending the Christmas holidays, to London to enter the same medical center where he is now. A few days later he was discharged. More spectacular was the accident he had suffered in January 2019, when he was unharmed from a mishap while driving a Range Rover in which his car overturned, and for which he ended up giving up his driver’s license.

In April 2018 and in the same hospital, Jorge VII, Felipe was operated on for a hip problem, for which a replacement was placed. Almost a year earlier, in June 2017, he had been forced to go through it for a couple of days due to an infection. In 2012 he was not present at all the Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II due to a bladder infection that forced him to be hospitalized for five days, while in 2011 he was forced to spend the Christmas holidays in the hospital to undergo an operation to clear a blocked artery.