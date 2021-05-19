The general director of Philip Morris for Spain and Portugal, Enrique Jiménez, explained the transformation that the multinational is taking to achieve the goal of achieving a future free of cigarette smoke as soon as possible, where innovation has become the fundamental engine of this change.

“Not only is the end of cigarettes realistic, but it is something that is going to happen,” said Jiménez in his participation this Wednesday in the DES2021 Digital Business World Congress, which is being held in Madrid.

Specifically, the tobacco company estimates that in about 10-15 years cigarettes can disappear in many countries, thus highlighting the importance of providing access to rigorous science-based information on innovative alternatives. “Our greatest transformation lies in being able to put the consumer at the center of our efforts,” he stressed.

Jiménez also explained the great keys to understanding the disruptive transformation that the tobacco company has driven, based on the development of better innovative alternatives with the endorsement of a maximum commitment to scientific evidence.

Innovation as a driver of change



Within his disruptive transformation process, the manager pointed out that “innovation is the fundamental engine of the paradigm shift promoted by Philip Morris.” For this reason, they have the incorporation of new profiles, among which the nearly 1,000 scientists who work in their R&D centers stand out.

In this sense, Philip Morris highlights the investment in human capital, both in attracting talent and training workers, in order to carry out the transformation of its business.

Jiménez underlined the important role that science and technology play in this change of business paradigm and in the improvement of society. Technology and scientific advances have made it possible to provide better alternatives and with this premise, the company is strongly committed to the development and research of innovative smoke-free products that eliminate combustion, the main cause of diseases linked to smoking, from the equation. .

Jiménez recalled that the goal is to eliminate cigarette smoke from the world. “Without a doubt the best thing is to stop smoking, but all those who continue smoking should have access to better alternatives that are based on science,” he stressed.

In this way, he clarified that these alternatives eliminate combustion, the main cause of diseases linked to smoking, and although they are not innocuous, they significantly reduce toxicity, compared to cigarettes.

Lastly, he highlighted the importance of having more voices joining the aim of achieving a smoke-free future and has called for an open debate and differentiated regulation that takes into account the scientific evidence that supports these new alternatives.