Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German legend Philipp Lahm, former Bayern Munich defender, expressed his deep appreciation to Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, who played under him, when he was coach of the Bavarian team.

Lam acknowledged the great role Guardiola played with Bayern, which won him many titles, the most important of which was winning the German Bundesliga three times.

In an article he wrote in the newspaper “El Pais”, he revealed many of the memories he had with Diola, and said: He used to tell me in important matches, I choose the best 11 players in the team. You must listen carefully because this sentence includes the key to football, which is individual skill.

He added: “Pep” is a coach at the highest level, and loves efficiency and talented players who are able to “decipher” and the complexities of football, which Guardiola always wants to control and control. Lam likened Guardiola’s work with the bands that he trains, to a great professor in “chess” or “orchestral conductor” who is able to bring out the best of every player he has.

He said: Guardiola is a great coach who knows quickly what each player can offer, who is his main player, and reveals to each player his weakness and strength, a task that he performs daily, and he does so with passion and love that I have never seen with any other coach.

Philip Lahm added: All players accept his decisions with open arms and are convinced that he is right in his choices, which gives him absolute authority over them. Lam pointed to the influence of the late Dutch icon, Johan Cruyff, “Barca”, on Guardiola’s ideology at work, indicating that “Pep” would be very happy if he could play with a team that includes

11 Iniesta!