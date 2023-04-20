Pop singer Philip Kirkorov will be checked for LGBT propaganda because of hugs with dancers

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia and Roskomnadzor received a request to check the concert of pop singer Philip Kirkorov for LGBT propaganda. About it informs FAN.

The corresponding appeal was sent because of the video, in which the pop artist throws his leg and hugs one of the men from the backup dancers. It is noted that the lawyer Maxim Surov applied to the supervisory authorities.

In his opinion, this video from Kirkorov’s speech, published on social networks, contains propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations and LGBT people. Surov asked to conduct an examination of this video for compliance with the law and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Earlier, the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall in St. Petersburg postponed the concert of Philip Kirkorov, which was scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 16. The performance of the singer “due to technical reasons” was postponed to Friday, April 21.