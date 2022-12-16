Philip Dybvig, Nobel Prize in Economics in 2022, is facing an investigation for sexual harassment. At least seven of his former students would have denounced him for the violence suffered: in some emails, examined by Bloomberg, there is talk of “kisses without consent” and “unwanted touching”. But Dybvig, through his lawyer, denied all charges.

Born in 1953, the economist has been a professor of banking and finance at the University of Chicago since 1990. This year he won the most prestigious prize for “research on banks and financial crises”. It is the only award not established in Alfred Nobel’s will, but by the Swedish central bank in memory of him in 1968. It is announced last each year and provides for a cash award of 10 million Swedish crowns (about 910,000 euros).

Even before the allegations spread on social media, Dybvig was on academic leave. For the time being, through her lawyer she has denied all charges. “Professor Dybvig was adamant,” said attorney Andrew Miltenberg. “He takes his role as a teacher very seriously – he added -. He knows that he has always had appropriate and professional relationships with his students.’

In recent weeks Dybvig has been questioned by Washington University in St. Louis. Just as some former students of him have been heard. Between them Karen Xiang, a 2012 graduate of the Olin School of Business. In an interview with Bloomberg, the Chinese student told of her first meeting with Dybvig, which took place at a student event in 2011: the young woman underlined that the economist “made her sit on her lap for a photo”. “She spoke Chinese and started talking to several girls,” she continued.

In the following days – according to Xiang’s story – Dybvig started sending her e-mails calling her “tian mei zi”, which translated from Chinese means “sweet or sugary girl”. One day she even invited her to her office to give her a box of chocolates: when she entered her room, Dybvig closed the door, drew her closer to the sofa and started stroking her hand . «She He sat very close – the student recalled – and she started saying:“ I think you’re pretty ”and“ I really like you ”».

Dybvig’s lawyer disputed the young woman’s story: the professor remembers having his picture taken, Miltenberg stressed, but claims that Xiang sat on his lap of her own free will. “Why would an international student, coming to the United States to study for the first time, choose to sit on the lap of a foreign professor that she has just met and in public?” the young woman retorted.

In addition to Xiang, several complaints have been received at the university office but in anonymity. Many students fear losing their visas. There are those who said that the professor massaged her shoulders and neck in her office and those who instead reported kisses without consent.