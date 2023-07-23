Another of the Mexican teams that will be playing in the Leagues Cup is the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
The Queretaro team will debut next Wednesday, July 26, when they face Philadelphia Union of the MLS.
Los Gallos come from losing by a 4-1 win against Atlético San Luis, for which they add 3 points in the contest, the same as they achieved in matchday 1 by beating Santos Laguna. Likewise, they have a match pending on date 2, which was not played due to the poor conditions of the Corregidora field.
For its part, the Philadelphia team defeated New York City 2-1 at home, thus reaching third place in the Eastern Conference with 40 units.
Undoubtedly, a complicated game for the Mexican squad that will seek to surprise and upset all the forecasts.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: O. Mbaizo, J. Glesnes, J. Elliot, K. Wagner
Media: J. Martinez, A. Bedoya, J. McGlynn, D. Gazdag,
Forwards: M. Uhre and Q. Sullivan.
Goalie: G. Allison
Defenses: O. Mendoza, E. Gularte, O. Manzanares
Media: K. Escamilla, J. Sierra, J. Perlaza, J. Montecinos, F. Lertora
Forwards: P. Barrera and Á. sepulveda
Roosters with payment problems
Once again, the problem of payment debts has not been long in coming in Querétaro as a whole. According to information from The Journal of Queretarothe players would have threatened not to play the Leagues Cup due to the lack of payments.
As a protest, the footballers have not shown up for training. It was there that the directive entered to negotiate with the footballers 50% of the debt, and on Friday they would have full payment.
Philadelphia Union 3-0 Queretaro.
