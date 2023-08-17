Last Tuesday the grand final of the Leagues Cup was defined, which will be played between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, clubs that left on the road Philadelphia Union and Rayados de Monterrey, respectively.
These last two clubs will face each other for third place, where they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill in order to achieve recognition in the contest.
Philadelphia Union could do little with the steamroller commanded by Lionel Messi, who scored one of the best goals of his mid-distance career.
For its part, the Mexican club, no matter how hard they tried, could not achieve that goal that would put them back into the game, and at minute 96′ Picault’s sentencing goal fell.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: D. Lowe, J. Elliott, J. Glesnes
Media: K. Wagner, J. Bueno, J. Martínez, O. Mbaïzo, D. Gazdag
Forwards: J. Carranza and M. Uhre.
Coach Jim Curtin’s ‘claim’
After being showcased on the pitch against a powerful Inter Miami, Philadelphia coach, Jim Curtin, nothing was saved and said that the rules in the competition must change, this due to the good team and power of those from Miami, led by Messi, Busquets, Alba and Martínez. In addition to surrendering in praise for the Argentine star.
“I think that the rules of the league must and will change. They are going to remove the wheels [de una bicicleta] and everything will be better. I think it will happen soon”he mentioned at a press conference.
“We are in Philadelphia but everyone loves Jordan, now we are seeing the best player in the world (Messi) who is a humble person, he is a player who likes to generate and generate plays when he does not have to do it for all that he earns, he is a winner”sentenced.
Goalie: E. Andrada
Defenses: AND. Aguirre, S. Medina, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo
Media: M. Meza, L. Romo, O. Govea, J. Rojas
Forwards: R. Funes Mori and Sergio Canales.
‘Tano’ Ortíz acknowledged the mistakes in the semifinal
The technical director of Rayados de Monterrey, Fernando Ortizacknowledged in a press conference the mistakes they had in the semifinal game against Nashville SC.
“Games are won with goals. At times we were superior, but not clear. They played a great game, I admit it and I congratulate them. I am grateful for the squad I have, they gave themselves in this cup”sentenced.
Philadelphia Union 1-2 Monterey.
