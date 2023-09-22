Next Saturday, September 23, at 5:30 p.m., the Philadelphia team will face the most recent MLS champion and last CONCACAF finalist: the LAFC by the Mexican Carlos Vela and company.
The last time these teams met was on May 2, 2023, in the CONCACAF semifinals. In the first leg they tied 1-1, at Philadelphia’s home. The return was all LAFC. They won 3-0 and reached the final for the championship, which they lost to León.
When? Saturday September 23
Place: Philadelphia
Stadium: Subaru Park
Schedule: 5:30 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
The Philadelphia team has won three of the last five games they have played. Just on Wednesday they tied 2-2 against Charlotte FC; same result against Cincinnati on Saturday, September 16. They won 4-1 against New York City, lost against Toronto and won 3-1 against DC United.
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: O. Mbaizo, J. Glesnes, D. Lowe and K. Wagner
Media: A. Bedoya, José Martínez, J. Bueno and Daniel Gazdag
Fronts: Tai Baribo and C. Donovan
“I think we created enough opportunities to at least score a goal. He wants to congratulate the team because they did a great job implementing the game plan. We weren’t good enough to finish plays,” Steve Cherundolo said after LAFC’s goalless draw against St. Louis City.
Goalie: John McCarthy
Defenses: Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Giorgio Chiellini and Diego Palacios
Media: Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Mateusz Bogusz, Stipe Biuk and Denis Bouanga
Forward: Carlos candle
#Philadelphia #LAFC #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups