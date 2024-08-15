To everyone’s surprise, Mazatlán FC is one of the two Mexican teams that are still alive in the Leagues Cup 2024after having eliminated the Cruz Azul Football Club and will play the quarterfinals against the Philadelphia Union from Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.
The Mazatlan team got its ticket to the next round after tying 2-2 against the Máquina Celeste and overcoming the penalty shootout; for its part, the Philadelphia team did the same by defeating 2-4 against the Cincinnati.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between interleague clubs.
City: Chester, Pennsylvania, United States
Stadium: Subaru Park
Date: August 17th
Schedule: 17:30 hours
The match can be watched on Apple’s platform anywhere in the world where the service is active.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (US) and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Mexico).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cincinnati
|
2-4 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Montreal
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Nashville
|
3-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
New England
|
5-1 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Toronto
|
2-1 D
|
MLS
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Blue Cross
|
2-2 E
|
Leagues Cup
|
DC United
|
1-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Nashville
|
0-2 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
New England
|
1-0 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Chivas
|
2-0 D
|
Liga MX
Philadelphia Union announced that it has loaned forward Nelson Pierre to Charlotte Independence
The ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ team advanced to the next round by surprising one of the favorites, the Máquina Celeste, which is leading the Apertura 2024 and was one of the best teams of the last semester in Mexican soccer.
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Olivier Mbaizo, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner; José Martínez; Quinn Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya; Daniel Gazdag Tai Baribo, Samuel Adeniran
Mazatlan FC: Hugo Gonzalez; Bryan Colula, Facundo Almada, Ventura Alvarado, Jair Diaz; Edgar Barcenas, Eduardo Torres, Roberto Meraz, Ramiro Arciga Zarate; Brian Rubio, Luis Amarilla.
Philadephia Union 3-1 Mazatlán FC
