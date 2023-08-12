🏆Leagues Cup 2023

🗓️BRACKET-QUARTERFINALS LIGA MX🇲🇽 is left alone with Rayados to WIN the Tournament against MLS🇺🇸 as the ONLY REPRESENTATIVE FOR MEXICO The Qualification to the CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP 2024 will be 3 for the 2023 Edition of the TOURNAMENT 🎟️ REMAINING

1 LEAGUE MX🇲🇽

3MLS🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OXN48muFYg — CONCACAF Zone (@TodoConcacaf) August 12, 2023

Leo Messi in Inter Miami: ⚽️ vs. Blue Cross

⚽️⚽️🅰️ vs. atlanta united

⚽️⚽️ vs. Orlando City

⚽️⚽️ vs. Dallas F.C.

⚽️ vs. charlotte fc 9 G/A in 5 games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrSrkapgBt — EvansXtraT (@EvansXtrat) August 12, 2023

Players from Queretaro ended up in a fight with those from Philadelphia. They added 10 minutes with the score tied and the goal for the MLS team fell to 100 minutes. Say what they say, there was a tipping of the scale in general in the Leagues Cup for 👉🏼🇺🇸 Huge rooster tournament 🐓 pic.twitter.com/7ZlpUn64Bd —Jaffet Ramos (@JaffetRamos) August 12, 2023

“We hope to receive the best player in the history of the sport in our building. I think it will definitely be the loudest Subaru Park ever. It’s a great matchup and if we play like tonight, we’re going to be in big trouble.”he declared.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t create a lot, but if you really look at it, did they create a lot of danger? You know, they had some possession for sure, but they didn’t really hurt us; Andrew (Blake) didn’t have to do much. The 5-1 game, you knew it wouldn’t because they’ve gotten better as they’ve gone through the competition. Jesus (Good) It has been a revelation. He has always been a solid and consistent player, but I think he is taking this game to another level.”he added.

On the injury suffered by the Argentine Julian Carranzathe helmsman said: “Julián reached for a ball and then felt something in his lower hamstring. I don’t want to speculate too much and they’ll do an MRI. But this is part of the routine, the gift and the curse of moving forward. You see that some injuries begin to accumulate in the teams.”.

“We know that we can score goals, that our attack with Lionel will score sooner rather than later. But we also knew that we had to improve defensively and that’s what happened, after conceding four goals on Sunday, tonight they (Charlotte) only had one clear chance.”indicated The Tata.

“We focus a lot on keeping our goal clean. We know that we can score goals and create many chances, so it is important to improve at the back. Busquets brings too much quality to midfield and building the game from behind. His quality and vision is incredible. I have never seen anyone so calm. The way he relaxes with the ball in high-pressure situations is impressive”were the words of robert taylor.

Likewise, the midfielder Sergio Busquets exclaimed: “We had a great start with a two-goal lead. We relaxed a bit after we were ahead. The game became a back and forth, but we came back strong in the second half and extended the score. We played together for a long time (Messi and I), but it’s beautiful to play together again. We understand each other very well on the pitch.”.

Leo Campana 🇪🇨 with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets 🇪🇸🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/gbPY4s0hkd — StudioFútbol ⚽ (@StudioFutbol) August 2, 2023