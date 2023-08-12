The semifinals of the League Cup 2023. One of the keys has inter miamiof the Argentinian Lionel Messi and the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albawhich will collide with the Philadelphia Unionnext Tuesday August 15 at the Subaru Park.
The herons They had no problem advancing to the semifinals because once again they thrashed their rival, this time, charlotte fc received a 4-0 in the PNK Stadium DVR. The annotations were made by the Venezuelan Joseph Martinezthe finn robert taylorthe French Adilson Malanda and Messi.
On the other hand, The Union was measured at Queretaro, but had to wait until the last minute of the ten added to take the win. the venezuelan good jesus opened the board at minute 10, but Angel Sepulveda equalized everything at 65′, however, in the aggregate came the score of Chris Donovan to seal the pass.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Tuesday, August 15
Place: Chester, PA
Stadium: Subaru Park
Schedule: 5:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Transmission rights are exclusive with the MLS Season Pass of AppleTV+however, it is expected that the duel can be observed from TUDN, channel 9 either Aztec TVwho passed matches of the eighth and quarterfinals.
After the win against White Roostersthe technician Jim Curtin now expects to face the team headed by Lionel Messihoping that the stadium will be full to be able to support the local club, although knowing that they will have to improve in several aspects to be able to keep up.
“We hope to receive the best player in the history of the sport in our building. I think it will definitely be the loudest Subaru Park ever. It’s a great matchup and if we play like tonight, we’re going to be in big trouble.”he declared.
“We didn’t play well. We didn’t create a lot, but if you really look at it, did they create a lot of danger? You know, they had some possession for sure, but they didn’t really hurt us; Andrew (Blake) didn’t have to do much. The 5-1 game, you knew it wouldn’t because they’ve gotten better as they’ve gone through the competition. Jesus (Good) It has been a revelation. He has always been a solid and consistent player, but I think he is taking this game to another level.”he added.
On the injury suffered by the Argentine Julian Carranzathe helmsman said: “Julián reached for a ball and then felt something in his lower hamstring. I don’t want to speculate too much and they’ll do an MRI. But this is part of the routine, the gift and the curse of moving forward. You see that some injuries begin to accumulate in the teams.”.
Goalie:André Blake
defenses: Jack Elliott, Damian Lowe, Jakob Glesnes
midfielders: Jose Martinez, Jesus Bueno, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo, Jack McGlynn
strikers: Mikel Uhre, Chris Donovan
substitutes: Joaquín Torres, Julián Carranza, Leon Flach, Nathan Harriel, Quinn Sullivan, Holden Trent, Olwethu Makhanya, Joe Bendik, Matthew Real, Jeremy Rafanello
The Florida team had no problem thrashing their rival, even the score could have been bigger because they wasted several occasions, however, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino pointed out that working on the defensive issue was key, despite having Lionel Messi.
“We know that we can score goals, that our attack with Lionel will score sooner rather than later. But we also knew that we had to improve defensively and that’s what happened, after conceding four goals on Sunday, tonight they (Charlotte) only had one clear chance.”indicated The Tata.
“We focus a lot on keeping our goal clean. We know that we can score goals and create many chances, so it is important to improve at the back. Busquets brings too much quality to midfield and building the game from behind. His quality and vision is incredible. I have never seen anyone so calm. The way he relaxes with the ball in high-pressure situations is impressive”were the words of robert taylor.
Likewise, the midfielder Sergio Busquets exclaimed: “We had a great start with a two-goal lead. We relaxed a bit after we were ahead. The game became a back and forth, but we came back strong in the second half and extended the score. We played together for a long time (Messi and I), but it’s beautiful to play together again. We understand each other very well on the pitch.”.
GoalieDrake Callender
defenses: Kamal Miller, Serhiy Kryvtsov, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba
midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Benjamin Cremaschi
strikers: Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi
substitutes: Noah Allen, David Ruiz, Víctor Ulloa, Leo Campana, Diego Gómez, Harvey Neville, Ryan Sailor, Edison Azcona, Cole Jensen, Christopher McVey, Robbie Robinson, Carlos Dos Santos
Philadelphia Union 2-4 Inter Miami
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Philadelphia #Union #Inter #Miami #schedule #channel #online #streaming #elevens #forecast
Leave a Reply