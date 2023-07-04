Suspect and another person who reacted to the attack are being held; The motive for the crime is being investigated by the police.

Wearing a bulletproof vest, a 40-year-old man went out shooting on Monday night (June 3, 2023) through the streets of the Kingsessing neighborhood, in Philadelphia (USA). 4 people died and two children, aged 2 and 13, were injured. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

A second person, who police say started shooting in reaction to the attack, is in custody. Security forces acted quickly and are now investigating the motive for the crime.

“We have absolutely no idea why this happened. But, thank God, our officers were here on the scene and responded as quickly as they could. [os tiradores],” Officer Danielle M. Outlaw told reporters. According to her, about 50 spent cartridges were scattered around the crime scenes.

The names of the suspects and the people shot were not released until this publication was published. post. Also according to the police, the health status of the injured children is stable.

At least 340 mass shootings took place in the US in 2023 alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The platform sets mass attack when 4 or more people are shot, not including the shooter.