With a new high in covid cases, the North American city resumes measure from April 18

The city of Philadelphia, in the State of Pennsylvania (USA), will again require the use of protective masks in closed places, according to guidelines from the municipal government this Monday (11.Apr.2022). The measure will take effect from April 18.

According to data from the municipality’s Health Department, infections by covid-19 have increased by 50% since the beginning of the month. Hospitalizations, however, remained stable.

“It seems that we are at the beginning of a new wave of covid, as Europe has just seen”said Cheryl Bettigole, a Philadelphia health worker.

The city has more than 1.5 million inhabitants, being the 6th most populous in the United States. It is the 1st large to back down from the release of the use of masks in closed places.

In the state of Pennsylvania, cases have increased by almost 70% in one week.