Philadelphia is in turmoil as one of the oldest and most high-profile murder cases in the city’s history has been solved. Thanks to new DNA techniques, the identity of a boy, known worldwide as America’s Unknown Child, has been revealed after more than 65 years.

It concerns 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a boy who was found lifeless in a cardboard box in 1957. He appeared to have died from physical violence. His body was wrapped in a blanket and showed various physical injuries, such as bruises and red marks.

The lurid, mysterious find attracted worldwide attention in the 1950s and 1960s, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference. There were posters all over the city and the newspapers were full of stories at the time. The boy’s family, however, kept a low profile. As a result, the police were unable to identify the boy.

That changed this week, according to CNN. The police announced out of the blue that they had successfully identified the child thanks to the help of genealogists, in other words: experts who deal with ancestral research. With the help of new DNA techniques, they were able to trace the biological mother and in this way came into possession of his birth certificate, which also stated the name of the father. Both parents are now deceased, but Joseph has siblings who are still alive.

Active criminal investigation

“For 65 years, the story of America’s Unknown Child has haunted this community, the Philadelphia Police Department, our country and the world,” said Outlaw. “Despite the fact that Joseph’s claim to his own existence has been taken away, he has never been forgotten.” The next step in the investigation is to find out Joseph’s killer. “We have our suspicions about who is responsible, but it would be irresponsible to share these suspicions as this remains an active criminal investigation,” said Philadelphia Police Department Detective Jason Smith. He hopes the revelation of the identity will lead to an ‘avalanche of tips’. “We may never be able to arrest anyone for it, but we will do our utmost.”

Identifinders International, a forensic genealogy company involved in the identification, says it is the most challenging case it has ever worked on. "This outcome means we can look ahead," president Colleen Fitzpatrick told CNN. "We may be able to identify so many other people that we thought were lost forever because we thought the DNA was all figured out. But maybe it isn't."

With this breakthrough, Joseph’s tombstone can finally be modified. Joseph Augustus Zarelli will no longer be that boy in the box.

