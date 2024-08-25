The Philadelphi Corridor has emerged as a major topic in Israeli negotiations with Hamas and as a sensitive and controversial issue not only from the movement’s side, but also from one of the parties to the dialogue, Egypt. This corridor, which extends 14 kilometers along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, is subject to prior agreements between Egypt and Israel, and the continued presence or departure of the Israeli army is a contentious issue between Israel on the one hand, and Egypt and Hamas on the other, threatening the failure of the ceasefire negotiations held this week in the Egyptian capital.

Hamas confirmed, before its delegation headed to Cairo, its commitment to what it agreed to on July 2, based on the announcement of US President Joe Biden and Security Council Resolution 2735, and obligating Israel to do so, instead of entering into new negotiations with new conditions. Hamas rejects the latest Israeli demand related to keeping Israeli forces along the Netzarim Corridor, which extends from the east of the Strip to its west, and prevents the freedom of movement of Palestinians between the north and south of the Gaza Strip, as well as the presence of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

The Egyptian authorities also reject the American and Israeli proposal regarding the Philadelphi Corridor, as it constitutes a violation of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. The corridor is a buffer zone that was under Israeli control and guard before the latter withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005 in what was known as the “disengagement plan.” Accordingly, Israel signed a protocol with Egypt called the “Philadelphi Protocol,” which does not cancel or amend the peace treaty, which limits the military presence of both sides in that area. However, the protocol allowed Egypt to deploy 750 soldiers along the border with Gaza. This is not a military force, but a police force to combat terrorism and infiltration across the border.

The treaty prohibits Israel from deploying tanks, artillery and anti-aircraft weapons in the Philadelphi corridor, while Israel denies any violation of the treaty. Israel even insists on its presence in the corridor because it does not believe it can rely on Egypt to stop the smuggling of weapons to Hamas.

Netanyahu insists on his position of refusing to negotiate the military presence on the Philadelphi Corridor, but Israeli control over the Philadelphi Corridor requires the signing of a protocol attached to the peace agreement, similar to the one approved in 2005. On May 29, the Israeli army took control of the Philadelphi Corridor, and Netanyahu had stated that the Philadelphi Corridor area “should be under Israeli control, and the corridor must be closed. It is clear that any other arrangement will not guarantee the disarmament that we seek.”

Israelis are concerned that Netanyahu’s insistence on keeping troops in the Philadelphi corridor could derail negotiations and thwart efforts to reach a deal that would secure the release of Israeli hostages and detainees in Gaza. Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in anti-government rallies in Tel Aviv and other cities on the eve of the round of negotiations to pressure Netanyahu’s government. The Israeli military establishment opposes Netanyahu’s vision of the importance of military presence in that corridor.

Netanyahu’s government is promoting the idea that the border axis with Egypt is Hamas’s main gateway to obtain weapons smuggled through the tunnels, but the Egyptian government rejects the Israeli propaganda and has responded decisively that its borders are under control, and that there are no tunnels or smuggling passing through its territory. However, it is clear that the Philadelphi axis crisis is merely an Israeli obstacle in the negotiation process with Hamas, which guarantees that Netanyahu will not end the Gaza war and remain in power.

*Emirati writer