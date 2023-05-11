Philadelphia is one win away from the finals in the East that have been missing since 2001 and will be able to count on the Wells Fargo Center crowd: the Celtics are cornered

“Win or go home”, the Boston Celtics are literally cornered. Thanks to Philadelphia’s 103-115 success at the Td Garden, the 76ers are now just one win away from the conference finals, a goal they haven’t had since 2001, and they have the opportunity to play this very important chance in front of their home crowd. Strong performances by Embiid (33 points) despite a knee injury and Maxey (30) gave Doc Rivers’ team a 3-2 series lead. The game of truth will be played in the night between today and tomorrow, at 1.30 am Italian time, at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are the predictions and the odds of Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics.

Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics, the PREDICTION — In the last act between the two teams, it became clear how Joel Embiid – Mvp of the regular season – is able to express himself at the highest levels, even though he is living with a physical problem. Considering the unpredictability of the series, the only guarantee could be represented by the performance of the big man from Philadelphia. A performance of more than 30 points has an odds of 1.98 for LeoVegas, while with Sisal if it exceeds 33 points it also reaches 2.40.

QUOTES — According to betting sites, the Celtics still have room to stay within the series. In fact, the operators indicate Boston as the favourite, despite the away commitment, at 1.75 for Betfair. The 76ers, on the other hand, are more distant at 2.20 with bet365. There is also the possibility of betting on the outcome after the first two quarters: the green-and-whites are at 1.75, Philadelphia is at 2.05 while a situation of parity is even at 15 with Sisal. The threshold for the total number of points is lowered to 212.5: the Over and the Under are both at 1.91 for bet365 and LeoVegas; the Over 214.5 to 2.10 for Sisal and LeoVegas, 215.5 to 2.23 (LeoVegas) and 216.5 to 2.33 (LeoVegas) are interesting. Boston will rely on the usual duo: a performance of at least 26 points by Brown is worth 2.00 with Sisal, for the same bookmaker the hypothesis that Tatum scores 32 or more is 2.10.

May 11

