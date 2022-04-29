After getting back from 3-0 to 3-2, the 76ers avoid the beautiful by winning large (132-97) in Toronto with 33 points and 10 rebounds from Embiid

With an acceleration in the third quarter Philadelphia takes possession of race-6, then going on to win with ease 132-97 in Canada. The 76ers thus closed 4-2 a series that had become complicated, chasing away the ghosts, especially of Doc Rivers, of a comeback by the Raptors. Two consecutive defeats, in fact, had brought to the surface the talk about the famous collapses of some teams coached by coach Rivers in the past, the only coach in the history of the league to have lost three series after being 3-1 ahead. The idea of ​​returning to Philadelphia for a very dangerous game-7, after being 3-0 in the series, scared the 76ers fans a lot. But Embiid, 33 points and 10 rebounds, takes care of knocking Toronto out with another respectable performance. Philadelphia thus earns the fascinating challenge with the Heat, which will start on Monday in Miami, in the second round. See also Giannis is not alone, Milwaukee flexes his muscles: Chicago goes down 3-1

no vanvleet – There is no good news in the Raptors house: Nick Nurse has to give up his All-Star VanVleet also in race-6, and the visiting team does not discount by starting immediately on the right foot. Embiid and Harden lead the 76ers to a 12-4 run that allows Philadelphia to take the reins of the match. Toronto responds with the production of a super Boucher in the second quarter, Siakam lends a hand and the Canadians come back. The triples of a decisive Green in this series help the guests, who close the first half in a crescendo, reaching the break with a 62-61 advantage. A fun and balanced match changes the script in the third period. Maxey’s triples at the opening of the second half light up Philadelphia’s attack. Harden points also arrive. On the other hand, Toronto starts arguing with the basket. A monologue of the 76ers who in just over four minutes put the series in the icebox by placing the decisive 17-0 run. The Raptors go to the mat and can no longer get up, Philadelphia so touches the more than comfortable +23 in the final of a third period dominated far and wide. There is no longer a match with the visiting team who even manages to extend into a fourth period without history, the 76ers thus land in the second round. See also Spanish vs. Barcelona, ​​follow live minute by minute

speak doc – “Congratulations to the Raptors, this series has made us a better team – underlines Doc Rivers at the end -. We needed a challenge like this, we are a team that is getting to know each other and I think we have grown thanks to the experience of these games. Now a team of real men awaits us, Miami has a deep and very talented roster. It will be a great challenge. ” Pride was not enough for the Raptors, however, able to scare Philadelphia after losing the first three races of the series. “I am very proud of my team – says Nurse -. We fought but it was not enough, we must treasure our mistakes and grow”.

Toronto: Boucher 25 (5/7, 2/6, 9/10 tl), Siakam 24, Trent Jr. 19. Rebounds: Boucher 10. Assists: Siakam 7.

Philadelphia: Embiid 33 (12/14, 0/4, 9/10 tl), Maxey 25, Harden 22. Rebounds: Harris 11. Assist: Harden 15. See also Santiago Ormeño does less to Tigres before the semifinals of Liga MX

April 29 – 07:15

