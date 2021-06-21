Arriving in the playoffs with the best record in the East, the 76ers were surprisingly eliminated by Atlanta. Coach Rivers and Embiid downloaded issue 25

By winning 76ers at home in Game 7 of the 2nd playoff round, Atlanta opened the trial in Philadelphia and in particular to Ben Simmons, dumped by coach Rivers and Joel Embiid without any regard, post game. Philly, with the best record in the East, won 49 and lost 23, had high expectations. Losing a streak he faced as an overfavorite, allowing the Hawks to storm their Arena three times, left heavy aftermath. Game 7 at the Wells Fargo Arena ended with fans roaring and throwing objects onto the pitch. The injuries of Embiid, on the pitch despite a meniscus injury, and Danny Green, a starter, but only a role player, are real mitigating, but unsatisfactory. Atlanta was without Hunter, his best defender in the perimeter, and played Game 7 with Bogdanovic in half service, bruised.

PROCESS AT SIMMONS – Yet another disappointing performance from Ben Simmons in the 4th quarter became the straw that broke the camel’s back. It’s never elegant to point the finger at this or that when things go wrong, but it’s hard to blame someone for having the courage to tell the truth. The great utopia of the Sam Hinkie Trial, an epochal hole in the water, 5 years after his expulsion as General Manager of the 76ers, after three years spent propagating the populist mantra “lose today to win tomorrow”, translates into a process all too brief to the Australian, which represents the failures of subsequent Philly leaderships. Simmons has already been condemned by the American media, which ate him after the race, after having promoted him since 2016, from the choice with the absolute number 1 to the Draft, as a phenomenon. Simmons has since evolved into an excellent defender, but mediocre attacker, unable to shoot and unwilling to even try. Game 7 the clearest and most ferocious photo: he did not crush all alone under the basket, to pass the ball terrified to Thybulle, sent to the bezel for a 1/2. Simmons took just 3 shots in the 4th quarter out of 7 games in the series. Systematically sent to the line by his opponents, where he shot with just 34%.

DOWNLOADED – Rivers dropped the cleaver: “Doesn’t Ben pull even when he’s not marked? Yes, I don’t know why. The effort he takes on free throws has had an impact on the series. Can he be the point guard of a title team? I do not know. I still believe in him, but there is a lot of work to do ”. Embiid has increased the dose: “When did we lose game 7? The key moment when we didn’t score an open shot, to look for a pass… ”. Simmons gave his best in defense, as well as on the pitch: “I love Philadelphia, playing here. I had a bad streak, I expect criticism, this is Philly. Rivers says I have to work, what? In all. I didn’t hit the free throws well, I wasn’t there in attack. Why haven’t I crushed, free? I thought Rooster was behind me and Thybulle could crush. No, I won’t let you tell me I’m not the same player in the playoffs as I am in the regular season. Winning isn’t easy. If I would accept a change of role, wing and no longer as director? I will do what needs to be done, things are what they are. But that’s not my main focus now ”.

THE WORDS OF EMBIID – “It sucks to end like this again. I thought it could be our year, but between Covid and injuries … Something always seems to happen at the wrong time. I was ready to dominate, but the meniscus injury came. And they can fine me as much as they want, but the referees never call fouls against me. I think if I had been 100% we would have had a chance to win the title. I did my best in these conditions, given everything. This year I took care of the body as well as nutrition, it was the best of my career. And I can do better… “.

THE WORDS OF RIVERS – The 76ers were reassembled and defeated by +18 in race 4 and by +26 in race 5. And losing the beauty at home hurts. “I am disappointed. Especially with 17 turnovers. How with the Clippers out in the 2nd round, two years in a row? They are different teams. This last year had suffered a coat in the 1st round, so it was not a bad season. We had the chance to go to the Conference final… ”.

THE FUTURE – To really go there, you need radical changes. Simmons signed a $ 177 million contract for 5 years a year ago. It looks burned. Tobias Harris signed a 180 contract for 5 years two seasons ago. Excellent player, but the series with the Hawks reiterated that he is nothing more. Daryl Morey, the first Philadelphia executive, will consider exchange opportunities for both of them. Embiid finished second in the MVP race and will be eligible for a maximum salary extension, until 2027, from the face of the deductible. Maxey and Thybulle are young people under contract to bet on, and there is the choice of the end of the first round of the 2021 Draft. But everything passes from the exchange of a big one, otherwise the Process will become the intentions, soon …