PHILADELPHIA 76ERS-BROKLYN NETS 121-101 (series 1-0)

—

The 76ers start off on the right foot and overcome the future Nets without any problems in the first match of the playoffs of the NBA season. With four starters out of five arriving after the trade deadline, the New York team is doing what it can, showcasing a very bright future for Bridges but never really managing to put the hosts in difficulty. Philadelphia shoots very well from long range, 21 triples on the scoresheet becomes the new franchise record in the playoffs, and it doesn’t even need a dominant performance from an Embiid (26 points) who, however, does it all right. After a contracted start, with the triples starting to enter and a good Harden (23 points and 12 assists) making the difference offensively, the 76ers took over the reins of the match. A sometimes really solid Bridges is not enough (30 points and many good plays), Brooklyn struggles to keep up with the hosts. Philadelphia also finds good minutes off his bench, especially with Reed. Good news for Doc Rivers for Philly’s postseason ambitions this year. In one way or another, while never giving the impression of being able to really hurt Embiid and his companions, the Nets remain clinging to the match even at the beginning of the second half. The triples continue to flock to Philadelphia which decides once and for all to accelerate by placing the decisive partial (10-0) between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the last fraction. Brooklyn surrenders and Philadelphia goes on to win easily, giving a clear signal to a series that seems really one-sided. Philadelphia: Embiid 26 (6/11, 1/4, 11/11 tl), Harden 23, Harris 21. Rebounds: Tucker 7. Assists: Harden 13.

Brooklyn: Bridges 30 (10/14, 2/4, 4/4 tl), Johnson 18, Dinwiddie 14. Rebounds: Claxton 10. Assists: Dinwiddie 7.