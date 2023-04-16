Off to the playoffs: the two favorites immediately impose the law of the strongest. Brown and Harden immediately protagonists
The NBA playoffs start respecting the forecast. 76ers and Celtics, in fact, in game-1 dominate the Nets and Hawks.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS-BROKLYN NETS 121-101 (series 1-0)
—
The 76ers start off on the right foot and overcome the future Nets without any problems in the first match of the playoffs of the NBA season. With four starters out of five arriving after the trade deadline, the New York team is doing what it can, showcasing a very bright future for Bridges but never really managing to put the hosts in difficulty. Philadelphia shoots very well from long range, 21 triples on the scoresheet becomes the new franchise record in the playoffs, and it doesn’t even need a dominant performance from an Embiid (26 points) who, however, does it all right. After a contracted start, with the triples starting to enter and a good Harden (23 points and 12 assists) making the difference offensively, the 76ers took over the reins of the match. A sometimes really solid Bridges is not enough (30 points and many good plays), Brooklyn struggles to keep up with the hosts. Philadelphia also finds good minutes off his bench, especially with Reed. Good news for Doc Rivers for Philly’s postseason ambitions this year. In one way or another, while never giving the impression of being able to really hurt Embiid and his companions, the Nets remain clinging to the match even at the beginning of the second half. The triples continue to flock to Philadelphia which decides once and for all to accelerate by placing the decisive partial (10-0) between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the last fraction. Brooklyn surrenders and Philadelphia goes on to win easily, giving a clear signal to a series that seems really one-sided. Philadelphia: Embiid 26 (6/11, 1/4, 11/11 tl), Harden 23, Harris 21. Rebounds: Tucker 7. Assists: Harden 13.
Brooklyn: Bridges 30 (10/14, 2/4, 4/4 tl), Johnson 18, Dinwiddie 14. Rebounds: Claxton 10. Assists: Dinwiddie 7.
BOSTON CELTICS-ATLANTA HAWKS 112-99 (1-0)
—
All too easy for the Celtics who with an applause second quarter (45 points and scoresheet) take away interest from the match already at the beginning of the second half. Too passive Atlanta, betrayed by an impalpable Young (5/18 from the field). It doesn’t take much for the hosts to make it clear that it will be a decidedly complicated series for Atlanta. Brown and Tatum pick up the pace and the Celtics defense does the rest. Atlanta finds no answers, Murray’s accelerations are not enough, the home team holds the ball in hand and then becomes lethal in the second half. White also begins to find rhythm from the field and the Hawks are in serious trouble. Boston’s attack is devastating and the team with the second best record in the NBA in the regular season ends a first half dominated far and wide on the up. The Celtics go into the locker room ahead by 30 lengths, 74-44, after shooting 60% from the field. The scoring and lack of verve from the Hawks brings down the level of intensity from the hosts in the third quarter. Atlanta, however, doesn’t really take advantage of it, even if it manages to reach -19 at the beginning of the fourth period. Suddenly he wakes up Bogdanovic and the Hawks reach -12 but as soon as Boston senses the danger pushed by Smart’s defense he raises the level of concentration and with a quick 6-0 goes back to a safe distance, the rest is academy.
Boston: Brown 29 (10/17, 2/6, 3/3 tl), Tatum 25, White 24. Rebounds: Brown 12. Assists: Smart, White 7. A
Atlanta: Murray 24 (10/19, 0/6, 4/4 tl), Young 16, Capela, Collins 16. Rebounds: Capela 8. Assists: Young 8.
