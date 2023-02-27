Phil Spencernumber one of Microsoft, has released some important statements that revolve around the much discussed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard.

During an interview with times Indeed, he stated:

“This is an important acquisition for us. It’s not a long-term hub – Xbox will exist if this deal doesn’t pan out.”

Certainly reassuring news for all owners of the Microsoft consoles given that the company is going through numerous disputes, even at the level of international bodies, to sign a historic and very profitable agreement.

These statements follow the official nature of another important agreement between Nintendo and Xbox to guarantee the Japanese company to guarantee the presence of the series on its consoles call of Duty (we tell you more about it here).

Spencer further stated that even a sony the same deal was offered: it is not the company’s intention to monopolize a series of the caliber of Call of Duty.

A few words were also spent regarding the intervention of some government bodies against this agreement: according to Spencer, such interventions are always characterized by the lack of knowledge of the sector on the part of the power.

Spencer concludes by saying that the competition between the big three producers of consoles (Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft) is a good thing for the market and for the development of the video game.