In 2023, digital sales account for the majority of video games sold. But this was not always so. In fact, this didn’t really start until the gaming era of Xbox One and Playstation 4. According to the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencerlose to sony in that generation has put Xbox at a disadvantage, as owners of a given brand are unlikely to switch platforms and abandon all their digital purchases. As a result, Spencer doesn’t even believe that Bethesda’s next epic RPG, Starfieldget the players of PS5 change to Xbox.

In a Thursday interview with Xcast, the podcast of Xbox of Kinda Funny, the boss of Xbox admitted that Microsoft lost the eighth-gen console war, calling it the “worst generation to lose” since it was when gamers built their digital libraries of games. As a result, Spencer says, most people who walk into a store to buy a console are already plugged into an ecosystem and can’t be swayed by big-ticket exclusives or other hits from rival platforms. He noted that some viewers have suggested that whatever Xbox he needs to do to win is “create great games”, and that that will change things. But Spencer claims that’s not true anymore.

“We are not in the business of outdoing sony oh Nintendo in the console competition. There’s really no big solution or win for us. And I know that will upset a lot of people. But the truth of the matter is when you’re third in a console market and the top two players are as strong as they are and in certain cases have a low key focus on doing deals and other things that make being Xbox difficult for us as a team, our vision is for everyone on the console to have a great experience and feel like a first-class citizen,” said Spencer.

going further, Spencer told the Xcast podcast that even if Bethesda’s highly anticipated space open-world RPG, Starfieldends up being a critical success, that probably won’t turn things in favor of Xbox.

“There is no world in which Starfield be a 11/10 and people start selling their PS5. That’s not going to happen”.

the future of Xbox includes expanding your audience

Now, I don’t completely agree with this as I think people will buy new consoles to play great games and I also think that Nintendo has proven that even if you release underpowered consoles that don’t support modern features, what really matters is your games. He Wii U of Nintendo It was a huge flop, and yet the company bounced back with the switches.

It is also strange to see Spencer claim that digital libraries are the main reason people don’t buy their company’s consoles in the age of GamePassa service that basically negates any need for a large, established digital library in order to get the most value out of a new one xbox series x.

However, it is no secret that Microsoft has been moving away from focusing exclusively on selling and promoting consoles, and Spencer hints at this again, telling Xcast that the company has a “unique vision” for the future. while the console Xbox will continue to be a key part of the brand Xbox, Microsoft wants to make games available on more platforms, like phones and pcto reach as many people as possible.

“Console is at the core of the Xbox brand, without a doubt, so we will focus on making sure the console experience is awesome. Some people want to keep us and believe that we’re a ‘better green version of what the blue boys do’, and I’m just going to say that there’s no victory for Xbox by staying on someone else’s trail. We have to go and realize our own vision,” Spencer said.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It is clear that Microsoft needs to do something to improve the course of things, I think the company is more interested in Xbox becoming an app, a marketplace or something that lives on as many devices as possible. What Phil Spencer is saying here sounds to me more like preparing the field to lessen the attacks that will come if Starfield It doesn’t live up to expectations, and with all the hype and pressure on it, it’s very likely that we’ll get a good game though. It won’t come close to what people expect to see.