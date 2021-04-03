It has been a long time now, 7 years precisely, since Phil Spencer took over as head of Xbox. In those days, year 2014, Phil Spencer almost came to save the Xbox brand, with a disastrous launch of the first Xbox One and multiple criticisms of it. With all these problems took office, gave new airs and guidelines to the brand and it started with an era in which all effort and thought would be towards the players, not towards the company. In this way, it’s like Phil Spencer turns 7 at the head of Xbox.

Through the official Twitter account, Xbox Product Manager Emanuela Zaccone (@Zatomas), posted a pretty eye-catching image of an original Xbox One, with a congratulations message to the Xbox mogul. Along with the tweet, Phil Spencer himself joined, responding and commenting on his thanks to the team and all the fans of the brand for making everything possible together with him.

Phil Spencer turns 7 at the helm of Xbox

Crazy to think it’s been 7 years. Couldn’t be more proud of the team; what they’ve learned and accomplished over the years. Lot’s more to do, thanks for all the support and feedback from the community, I really do appreciate all the positive energy. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) March 31, 2021

It has been 7 good years for Xbox, which Phil Spencer has known how to lead and show another face to the brand, a face that is much closer, more objective and that has his community ahead of everything. Undoubtedly, it is a beginning where the foundations are already built, and now we only need to begin to raise the structure of everything that is to come, which will be great and numerous novelties for this generation and future ones.

Happy 7 years to the great Phil Spencer! Now, it only remains to be patient and wait for everything that will arrive within the next few years to Xbox, a few years that are approaching at great speed and with many news waiting to be revealed to the delight of the players.