Apple’s lawsuit against Epic Games is being a real media earthquake for the video game sector. Although the intention of the creators of the Unreal Engine was none other than to demonstrate that the Apple Store would be viable without the current costs involved, the judicial procedure is offering a lot of highly relevant information.
Yesterday we learned what Epic Games paid some of the developers for free games on the Epic Games Store, as well as the benefits of Fortnite between 2018 and 2019, which amounted to 9,000 million dollars. And as the process progresses, the more news we discover about the industry landscape.
xCloud on other consoles, Phil Spencer’s goal
In information disclosed by The Verge, we have learned that, during the past year, Phil Spencer had several conversations with Tim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games, in which the Xbox boss assured Epic’s namesake that he had not yet given up on the possibility of seeing xCloud on other consoles.
Phil Spencer talks about the arrival of PC games to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud
Since xCloud was announced some time ago, it seemed clear that Spencer’s goal was to see the service on other consoles, something that has been rumored on several occasions, especially with Nintendo Switch as the protagonist. However, a few days ago, Nintendo closed the door to the possibility of us seeing any streaming service on its console.
It should be noted that the information regarding the big N came after the conversations between Spencer and Sweeney, although it remains to be seen if that will be enough to end the Xbox boss’s dream of seeing xCloud on other consoles.
