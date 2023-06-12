During an interview granted to the Giant Bomb podcast, Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, took a dig at sony and its policy of throwing games Playstation on PC after years of arriving on consoles.

Phil Spencer: “We don’t look at the public PC like a window of opportunity. It’s a market. It’s a market we believe deserves our day 1 games.”

Naturally each company implements its own policies when it comes to publishing games, but having underlined the issue is a pretty good lunge at some choices of Jim Ryan’s company, which continue to somehow marginalize the PC public, despite the recent releases have become more frequent.