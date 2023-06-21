Xboxes still has games to announce for the 2024. To say it was Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s video game division, to the microphones of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, with whom he spoke about the future plans of the brand and what it foresees for the future, making him comment on what was said by Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios on launching at least four games a year.

Spencer: “I spoke to Matt Booty, who leads the first-party industry, and we discussed the goal of releasing at least four major titles a year. Right now, I think we’re heading in the right direction again this year ( 2023).Besides “Starfield” and “Forza Motorsport”, we have many more games coming, such as “Sea of ​​Thieves”, “The Elder Scrolls Online”, “Microsoft Flight Simulator” and “Doom” updates .”

Then Spencer touched on the 2024 plans: “As for next year’s lineup (2024), we’ve already announced some titles and there are still some announcements to make. I’m confident that Xbox gamers could sense our willingness to release games consistently and stably in the future.”

In short, it seems that in the future we will see other announcements from Microsoft regarding the titles of its first party studios for next year, which promises to be crackling in terms of exclusives. We’ll see which ones.