Despite all the rumors we had heard about the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PlayStation 5 over the past few months, Xbox has always stood firm on its decision that MachineGames’ work was going to be an exclusive to them. However, during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live it has been confirmed that this will not be the case. Now, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken out on the issue.

In February of this year, Phil Spencer assured that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would not come to PlayStation 5. In this way, The manager was questioned directly about this change of plans. This is what he had to say about it:

“As for the PlayStation announcement, obviously, last spring we launched four games, two of them on Switch, four of them on PlayStation, and we said we were going to learn from that. I think at the Showcase I might have said that, based on our learnings, we’re going to do more. Within Microsoft the bar is high for us in terms of the delivery that we have to give back to the business, because we get a level of support from the business that is just amazing in terms of what we can do. So I look at this: how can we make our games as strong as possible? [garantizar que] “As our platform continues to grow across console, PC and cloud, I think that will simply be a strategy that works for us.”

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It’s not the only Bethesda game coming to PlayStation 5, as during its summer presentation, Xbox also confirmed that DOOM: The Dark Ages will be available on Sony’s console. In this way, It is clear that little by little we will see more games from the Microsoft division elsewhere.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2024followed by a PlayStation 5 release sometime in the spring of 2025. In related news, you can learn more about this title here. You can also check out our preview of MachineGames’ new work here.

Author’s Note:

It’s clear that any Xbox game could be coming to the PlayStation 5. While rumors of Halo and Gears of War still seem a bit far off, it seems that any Bethesda work will be coming to Sony’s console sooner or later.

Via: VGC