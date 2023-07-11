Today has started in a positive way for Microsoftgiven that the purchase of Activision Blizzard, this regarding the government of the USA, even after the regulatory body, the FTC, will launch a lawsuit against. And now, the messages from the great managers have not been long in coming, one of them is Phil Spencer.

Through his social networks he has shared a message, within this he thanked the court of the USA for an answer that would not take so long to be revealed, since there are only a few days left before the deadline in which the deal must be closed. To this is added the mention that this is a positive step in the industry, this more in a matter of users.

Here the full message:

3/We know that players around the world have been watching this case closely and I’m proud of our efforts to expand player access and choice throughout this journey. END — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 11, 2023

We are grateful to the court for quickly ruling in our favor. Evidence showed that the Activision Blizzard deal is good for the industry and the FTC’s claims about console switching, multi-game subscription services and the cloud do not reflect the realities of the gaming market. Since we first announced this agreement, our commitment to bring more games to more people on more devices has only grown. We’ve signed several agreements to make Activision Blizzard games, first-party Xbox games, and Game Pass available to more gamers than they are today. We know that players around the world have been watching this case closely, and I am proud of our efforts to expand player access and choice throughout this journey.

For now, it remains to reach an agreement with the CMA to resume your negative response to the purchase. But it is completely a fact that soon the merger of companies will take place.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This means the deal is pretty much done, only now they’d like to know if the CMA will change their mind so they don’t run out of games from Activision. It is a matter of days to have the final closure.