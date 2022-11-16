Although many see Call of Duty as the jewel in Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer, head of Xboxhas pointed out that the business in the mobile markets, and the strengths of King, They are a fundamental part of the company’s future plans.

In a recent interview with Decoder, Spencer noted that while they don’t plan on leaving the world of consoles, They plan to have a greater presence in the mobile market. This was what he commented:

“If we don’t gain relevance as a video game brand [en móviles], and we are not alone in this, over time the business will become unsustainable for any of us. If we can’t reach smartphone customers, or whatever screen they want to play on, you’re going to get pushed into a niche part. How do you continue to run the business and stay ahead of the competition, acquiring talent, building new business or distribution models, and creating new franchises? It is vital that if you try to run a global business dedicated to the world of videogames, you find customers where they want to play, and that site is none other than on smartphones, and it will increasingly be so. Now they’re in a position where they have great PC series, great console series, and great mobile series. For us, the real differentiation they add to us is their mobile capabilities.”

Remember that with the purchase, Microsoft has obtained King, the company responsible for games like Candy Crush. Similarly, Blizzard gave us Devil Immortal this year, which, despite its controversies, is a quality experience. Alongside this, Activision has already undertaken several efforts to position Call of Duty as a strong offering on iOS and Android.

We can only wait and see if we eventually see Halo on our cell phones. On related topics, this would be the price of the Xbox streaming device. Similarly, this is the number of Xbox accounts suspended this year.

Cell phones are already a valid way to enjoy video games. Gone are the days of the iPhone 4, where we saw horrible ports or simple versions of certain games. The experiences we see today are full of quality, and they are worth it.

