These days the rumor has been quite strong that Xbox is going to launch consoles that are superior to those already known, this in order to offer more power and fluidity in the different games that will be published in the coming years. However, it is still something that has not been confirmed by the company, but speculation about the drop in prices of current devices has not been long in coming.

As usual when new devices come out, the others lower their price, and that is a question for fans with Microsoftand that same thing has reached the ears of the CEO of the games division, Phil Spencer. Who has shared a few words, and they may be somewhat disappointing, since a type of reduction is not intended, since to begin with there are no plans to launch superior devices on the market.

Here your statement in the middle Eurogamer during Gamescom 2023.

Prices are not going down. We see it now, and that’s why we made Xbox Series S (…) We wanted to make sure we had a console under $300 because we want to grow, and we think an entry-level price will be important to a lot of new families or gamers coming into the market . For us, thinking about where our hardware is going and reaching more customers, the price point is important. But you can’t start with a console that costs $500 USD thinking that it will reach $200 USD. That will not happen. Because the core components that you use you can no longer buy as a hardware manufacturer because no one makes that type of RAM or other components.

That means that these consoles stay on the market for a longer time, after all, they haven’t been out for a long time, in November it will be exactly three years since that event.

Via: Eurogamer