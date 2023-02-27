As is well known, the dealings by Xbox to acquire Activision Blizzard they still can’t be shut down, and that’s because global regulators aren’t as convinced yet to give their approval. And now, the CEO of the gaming application himself has mentioned what will happen if the transaction is ultimately blocked.

Phil Spencer was in the UK to talk to the Markets and Competition Authoritywhere comments such as selling to call of duty, agreement to which they clearly did not agree. That is where he mentioned that it would not be greatly affected if the deal is not closed, since it is not considered a key piece for the future of the brand.

This is what he mentioned to outlets like the Times in a recent interview:

This is an important acquisition for us. It’s not a long-term linchpin: Xbox will exist if this deal doesn’t go through.

It is worth mentioning that once again call of duty is consolidated as that important element by which the regulators consider that when buying Activision Blizzard It can be considered as a monopoly. However, Microsoft reiterates its commitment to bring the game to more places, including Nintendo switches and platforms like GeForce Now.

For now, there is little time left before the regulators reach their final verdict.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: These news are a bit tiring when they appear week by week, so many of us hope that this time will close soon, whether it is canceled or approved. We’ll see what will happen in a few weeks.