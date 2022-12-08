This week has been somewhat interesting in the video game industry, since important things were announced such as the leaking of the dates of some games such as Street Fighter VI. However, what has made the most noise is the increase in prices of large video games from Xboxbecause they will be going up from 60 to 70 dollars in total.

Through a new interview with the podcast known as second request, the head of XboxPhil Spencer, addressed the issue around price, commenting that it was something that should be unavoidable. Affirming that they are aware of the impact that the news could cause, but that they still value what potential and loyal customers may think about it.

Here his statement:

Obviously there’s the price of the consoles themselves, the price of the games, the price of the subscription, and just given our economic realities right now, something had to give in terms of us continuing to run the business with the increased customer base. costs we had. What we’ve decided to announce is that for our largest triple-A games, the retail price will go from $60 to $70 in the US, and we’re not the first to do that. In fact, other publishers and other platforms have already announced it, and have made that move. We hadn’t, we had held out as long as we could, and we still like the fact that our subscription is at the price it is, our console with our Series S is the lowest priced current generation console on the market. And running the business, the move we decided to make was on the retail price of our biggest games, and that’s making sure that we can run the business the right way for our customers.

In the end, these costs should rise to recover what they are going to spend on the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was inevitable that prices would increase, everyone has already raised this tax, even third-party companies. I even fear that Nintendo will follow this path with its next console.