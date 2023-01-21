This week has been a bit difficult in Microsoft, especially for employees, since a large number of layoffs were announced by the company to cover certain expenses. Faced with this, there are people who have complained on social networks to the CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencer, who after remaining silent finally comes out to talk about it.

On Friday, January 20, Spencer sent a company-wide email, obtained and published by the outlet Kotaku in which she told employees that the cuts would set her up for long-term success.

This says the email:

This has been a tough week at Microsoft and here within our teams. Now that many of the 1:1 and team conversations have occurred, I want to take a moment to reiterate the message that you heard from your leaders. This is a challenging time in our business, and this week’s actions were painful choices. The Games Leadership Team had to make decisions that we felt set us up for the long-term success of our products and businesses, but the individual results of those decisions are real. I know that hurts. Thank you for supporting our colleagues as they process these changes. Over the next few weeks we’ll have plenty of opportunities to connect and answer your questions, including the monthly game update next week for the teams that attend that meetup, and I’m in close contact with the ZeniMax teams to provide support. The GLT and I are committed to being as transparent as possible. Moving forward with ambiguity is challenging, but I am confident that together we will get through this difficult time. Xbox has a long history of success thanks to the work you do in service to gamers, creators, and each other. Your work is greatly appreciated and valued in these times of change and is an integral part of driving our business forward. I am confident in our future and proud to be a part of this team, but I am also aware that this is a challenging time and I want to thank you for all you do here.

For now, it is not mentioned if there will be more personnel cuts or if only 10,000 positions will be discarded from the template.

Editor’s note: Microsoft is going through a strange phase, it could be because of all the money they are investing in trying to buy Activision Blizzard, a deal that apparently is not going to end before half a year. We’ll see how the whole situation goes.