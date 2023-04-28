A new Bloomberg report details how Microsoft is outlining the deal internally to staff after it was dealt a fatal blow by UK regulators last week.

Microsoft is trying to acquire Activision-Blizzard for 69 billion dollars. The huge acquisition would give Xbox the control of call of duty, world of warcraft and Candy Crush Sagagiving it a greater dominance in mobile gaming and expanding its fledgling service xbox game pass incipient. UK regulators had previously cooled their criticism that the deal could hurt PlayStationthe market leader, and instead the CMA chose to block the deal on the grounds of possible damage to the cloud gaming market, which is pretty theoretical at present, accounting for around 1-2% of the industry video game overview. Microsoft has worked hard to offer all competing cloud gaming companies access to the games of Activision if the deal goes through, something they currently don’t have access to.

bad news for Xbox they are often accompanied by a wave of pessimism. Xbox ranks third in the so-called “console wars,” selling fewer console units than PlayStation and Nintendo globally. However, Xbox has one of the highest volumes of monthly active users, pursuing a service-type engagement model popularized by Activision and Tencent. To that end, it is said that the head of XboxPhil Spencer, tried to calm the nerves inside Xbox by mentioning that the death of the agreement Activision Blizzard King could harm Xbox in general.

The Bloomberg source claims that Spencer called a general meeting today, outlining how Chairman Brad Smith was working on a response to the regulatory ruling late into the night, noting that other executive leaders such as CFO Amy Hood are also working to finalize the deal. Spencer allegedly said that while Activision “accelerates” the vision of Xbox, is not the totality of that vision. According to reports, Spencer emphasized that the strategy of Xbox will move forward even if things get complicated with the acquisition of Activision. People say that Microsoft he declined to comment on the meeting.

Microsoft seeks to grow xbox game pass on major platforms, while also increasing your monthly active user base by having popular products on every device. Few publishers in the world have the figures that Activisionalthough on their recent earnings call, Activision noted that monthly active users had dropped below 100 million.

