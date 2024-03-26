Phil Spencer talked about the recent ones layoffs at Activision during an interview with Polygon, saying that they are the sign of an industry that is not growing and it is up to those who make decisions to understand why this is happening, so as to find a solution.

As we know, Activision Blizzard will lay off 899 people on March 30, 2024, which will be added to the 1900 employees already laid off between Activision Blizzard, Bethesda and internal teams: this is a general trend or something specifically related to Xbox activities?

“A little bit of both,” Specner said. “But I would say that the thing that worries me most about the sector is the lack of growth. When you have a market that's predicted to be smaller next year in terms of players and dollars, and there are a lot of publicly traded companies that need to show their investors growth – why else would anyone own a stock? – the side of the company that is examined is the costs side.”