Phil Spencer talked about the recent ones layoffs at Activision during an interview with Polygon, saying that they are the sign of an industry that is not growing and it is up to those who make decisions to understand why this is happening, so as to find a solution.
As we know, Activision Blizzard will lay off 899 people on March 30, 2024, which will be added to the 1900 employees already laid off between Activision Blizzard, Bethesda and internal teams: this is a general trend or something specifically related to Xbox activities?
“A little bit of both,” Specner said. “But I would say that the thing that worries me most about the sector is the lack of growth. When you have a market that's predicted to be smaller next year in terms of players and dollars, and there are a lot of publicly traded companies that need to show their investors growth – why else would anyone own a stock? – the side of the company that is examined is the costs side.”
The need to cut
“If you can't grow revenues, then the cost aspect is called into question. And we are a business, I've said it over and over again: I don't have the luxury of avoiding running a profitable, growing business within Microsoft. Which we are today.”
“The question However, it concerns the entire videogame industryand I can't help but think of my friends who have been relocated or lost their jobs, because I don't want this industry to become a place where people can't build careers with confidence.”
“That's why I keep asking myself, 'How can this market grow again?' For us at Xbox or for all the teams that are out there, what is happening is really the result of an industry that is not growing. It can grow and will grow further, let's be clear, but right now the implications have a human impact. And we should all think about it.”
