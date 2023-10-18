As is already known, last week it was confirmed that Activision Blizzard is finally becoming part of the family of Microsoftand given this doubts have begun to arise for the company’s most acclaimed franchise, Call of Duty. However, the CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencerhas made it clear that this is something that people should not worry about, especially if they have platforms not associated with the big X.

This means that the games will continue to be launched without any problem, and the best thing is that there is an emphasis on Nintendo You will not feel excluded from everyone else as you did before. So effectively, they would already be exploring a way for the franchise to have ports, given the limitations that may be offered due to the hardware of the hybrid machine.

Above all, the part about early access and exclusive skins has been mentioned. Here is part of what was mentioned in a recent interview:

We do not want PlayStation players, and in the future Nintendo players, to feel excluded for not being able to get certain content, skins or access the game on certain dates. That’s not our goal

It is worth mentioning that this new regulation will come into force until the Call of Duty next year, given that Modern Warfare III was still in negotiations for the closed beta to arrive first PlayStation, this happened last weekend. Now the question for fans will be what type of game will come switchthere is always the option that the mobile version has some type of port or even Warzone.

Via: Xbox Official Podcast

Editor’s note: It was time for these restrictions on games from third parties to disappear, and at least it is not being confirmed that Call of Duty will be exclusive to Xbox. I mean, for now it is one of the sagas that is being maintained for all users, even one joins the fights.