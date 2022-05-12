Today we woke up with somewhat bittersweet news, since it was confirmed by Xbox Y Bethesda that the most anticipated premiere of this year by Microsoft Game Studios, star fieldwould be delayed until 2023. This led to a series of doubts between the media and fans, and in order to clarify everything, Phil Spencer has already come out to talk about it.

Through your official account Twitterthe CEO of Xbox commented that it was not an easy decision to make, especially since since last year the arrival of both redfall like Starfield. It is not something that he liked at all, but it was the right step to take.

Here the full statement:

These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations. https://t.co/mIfXGd3rui — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 12, 2022

These decisions are difficult for the teams that create the games and for our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they’re ready, we listen to the feedback. Delivering quality and consistency is expected, and we will continue to work to better meet those expectations.

With this firmness on the part of the company, now there are not many games left to launch, at least in 2022, although there is still not much talk about important titles like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. So Ninja Theory would have in his hands the possibility of saving the year for Xboxbeing a prologue for everything that is coming on the horizon.

redfall Y Starfield will be released in 2023 in Xbox Series X/S Y pc.

Via: comic book