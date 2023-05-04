A few weeks ago the outlook regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftsince the competition authority of United Kingdom stated that there were no monopoly threats. However, this opinion changed a few days ago, stating that they would block the purchase for fear of a lack of competition in the cloud.

Given this, the CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has come out to give his opinion regarding the decision made by the CMA, implying that it does not make any kind of sense because there are not many companies in this market. In fact, it is said that this sector is almost non-existent, and that it could even help it expand much more.

Here his comment:

They have defined a cloud gaming market that, to my knowledge, does not exist today. They are of the opinion that perhaps we have an advantage in this emerging sector and that being cornered in some way would prevent others from being able to compete in the business.

However, it is made clear that they are going to appeal this decision, something that the total president of Microsoft and also that of Activision Blizzard. For their part, they hope that the decision of state Joined be positive, so there would be a balance between opposition and favor. Also, the European Union has not yet reached its final verdict.

Via: Kinda Funny Podcast

editor’s note: Wow, things are not looking good with Xbox. However, they are enthusiastic about appealing the CMA’s refusal. We’ll see if in the end Activision joins their ranks.