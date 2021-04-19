Microsoft has officially confirmed a few hours ago the arrival of the xCloud beta to iOS devices and PCs, which means the expansion to the main platforms available to fight with the rest of the streaming game services that exist in the market.

With this, the games developed on Xbox can already be enjoyed by players through mobile devices and the compatible platform. However, a doubt has arisen among the fans, consisting of the possibility that in the future they will arrive PC games to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud, that is, having said platform as a development base, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator or Age of Empire IV.

Yes, Azure helps. One of the reasons we push for cross save, don’t want players to have to decide which version of a Cloud game they play unless they want to. Progress needs to just move with your account, same with community. But PC games will come, focused on console games now. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) April 19, 2021

The arrival of PC games to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud will take place in the future

So asked a fan of Phil Spencer, who through his personal Twitter account assured that yes, that PC games to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud they will come in the future, thanks mostly to the help of Azure. However, he also stated that, at least for the moment, they are focused on the arrival of console games, so it is something that will happen later.

Endless Legend and 5 other games leave Xbox Game Pass at the end of April

In this way, when Redmond expands the arrival of titles developed on PC to Xbox Game Pass, users will have the possibility of enjoying games that a few years ago it was unthinkable to be able to enjoy outside the compatible platform.

But as we have commented, it is something that will happen in the future, so for now we will have to keep waiting to know when the arrival of PC games to Xbox Game Pass and xCloud it will become a reality.