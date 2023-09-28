Yesterday it was confirmed that Jim Ryan will step down as CEO of PlayStation, and that has caused the current video game industry to have several questions in mind, especially the path the company is going to take. And also, certain users have had the doubt whether the president of the division of Xbox has something to say, and yes, shortly after he spoke through the platform of Twitter.

Even though some fans thought that Phil Spencer He was going to express himself badly, he did not, given that he has commented that his contribution to the world of games has been important, and that surely part of the brand’s fandom will appreciate what he did for the brand in question. Likewise, he emphasizes his overall career in the business, not only talks about his leadership in PlayStation.

Here are his words:

Jim Ryan has been a great contributor to our industry and a fierce leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he does next. Thank you for all you’ve done for the community over the last 30 years, Jim. —Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 28, 2023

Something worth noting is that the president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Sony Group Corporation, Hiroki Totoki Hirokiwill serve as interim CEO following the departure of Ryan. That means that perhaps he does not have as much presence on camera as he himself did. Jim in the live ones known as PlayStation Showcase.

Here is part of what he said in his words:

After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I have enjoyed the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with fantastic people and incredible partners. But I find it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I will leave having had the privilege of working on products that have impacted millions of lives around the world; PlayStation will always be a part of my life and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.

It goes without saying that until March 2024 will continue in his position as CEO.

Editor’s note: Perhaps it has gone unnoticed by many, but Jim Ryan has been present at Sony for decades, only in lower positions until he rose little by little. He was not a stranger to video games like some think he came from nowhere.