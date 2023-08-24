The CEO of Xbox, Phil Spencershared unfortunate news for fans of call of duty who want to see the series in xbox game pass immediately after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The purchase of almost $70 billion dollars of Microsoft of Activision Blizzard took a surprising turn on August 22. Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard joined in a 15-year agreement that will allow call of duty and many other games Activision, as Overwatch and Devilare available for streaming on the Ubisoft+ streaming subscription service.

Ubisoft acknowledged that the deal is contingent on the successful completion of the merger of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft it won its case in court with the Federal Trade Commission, meaning the last hurdle standing in the way is the UK Market and Competition Authority.

Spencer told Eurogamer that he remains confident that the restructured deal will pass. However, even if the purchase goes through, that does not necessarily mean that CODE will immediately join the lineup of xbox game pass. In an interview with IGN, Spencer revealed that when the deal closes with Activision Blizzard, call of duty will not be immediately included in xbox game pass.

“Actually, there is work to be done to bring the games to GamePass. People think that the deal is closed and everything is in GamePass. That is not true. It will take time for us to get the games in GamePass.”

Adding insult to injury, it wasn’t possible for Modern Warfare III was on Game Pass, as confirmed by CharlieIntel. PlayStation has held exclusive marketing rights to Call of Duty since 2014, and Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier confirmed that PlayStation’s deal runs through at least Modern Warfare 3 in 2023.

Via: deserted

Editor’s note: Well, it was to be expected, but I am sure that it will happen and that this was Microsoft’s bet from the beginning. I do see CoD players buying a Xbox for having all the versions of your favorite game for a monthly subscription.