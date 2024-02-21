In October 2023, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard was finally completed. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass. Although at the moment there is not a single title of this series on the subscription service, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, assures that this will happen.

Through an interview with Game File, Spencer was asked about the inclusion of Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass. While we already know that Diablo IV will be available on this service next month, We still have no idea when the same will happen with any Call of Duty titles.. This is what Spencer said about it:

“Our intention is for the entire portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS (Xbox Game Studios) to be on Game Pass from day one. “We are doing the work to get them to PC and console simultaneously.”

Now, this means that the next main Call of Duty game, which rumors suggest would be part of the Black Ops series, It would be available day one on Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PC. However, we have no idea when the classic installments, something that fans look forward to, will be available on this service.

Let's remember that, although it was faster, something similar happened with the properties of the ZeniMax. Eventually, multiple titles from DOOM, Fall Out, Dishonored, and other series were available on Xbox Game Pass, so you could expect something similar with Activision Blizzard in the future. On related topics, Xbox has no plans to abandon the physical medium. Likewise, Xbox could have its own Helldivers II.

Editor's Note:

Several months have passed since the purchase of Activision Blizzard, and although many things have happened, such as the layoff of hundreds of employees, fans already want the Call of Duty games and other company franchises to be available on Game Pass , something that, I hope, will happen as soon as possible.

Via: Game File