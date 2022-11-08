As you know, real-time strategy games from Blizzard have been somewhat abandoned, among them we clearly have the franchise of star craft and also to warcraft. Given this, many have started to think if these could return when bought by microsoftand apparently the CEO of Xbox has something to say about it.

Talking with wiredwas asked phil spencer if you would like to revive the sci-fi strategy series in space, once the acquisition proposed by microsoft of Activision Blizzard. Commenting that it would be interesting, especially for what these franchises that are a legend in the industry entail.

Here is his statement:

The first thing I would say is that I am not allowed to make any decisions about what happens at Blizzard, Activision or King. So this is all just talk and thinking about what the opportunity is, but you’re absolutely right. Not just StarCraft, but WarCraft, when you think about the heritage of real-time strategy games that we’re talking about here, specifically from Blizzard. And I don’t have any concrete plans today because I can’t really get in there and work with the teams. But StarCraft was a pivotal moment in gaming, right? From an esports perspective, from an RTS console perspective, and just from an RTS storytelling perspective in the genre. And I’m excited to be able to sit down with the teams at Activision and Blizzard and King to talk about the back catalog and the opportunities that we might have.

In the end he summed up:

So I’ll dodge the question other than to say that it’s not something I can actively work on right now. But the idea of ​​being able to think about what could happen with those franchises is very exciting for me, as someone who spent many hours playing those games.

In short, he would like to do things with these franchises, but for now it is a bit early to talk about it. The purchase is estimated to complete deals in early 2023.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: The Starcraft saga has been missing or rather, neglected for quite some time. So there is a good chance that it will have a triumphant return, especially to the Game Pass platform on PC.