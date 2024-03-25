Although the presence of Xbox As the home console market is in decline, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has indicated that he is increasingly interested in what platforms such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally have to offer. With rumors of portable hardware from Microsoft, The director has finally spoken about the possibility of seeing Xbox in this market.

In a recent interview with Polygon within the framework of the Game Developers Conference, or GDC, Spencer was asked about the possibility of seeing a portable Xbox. Although the director did not share specific information, He indicated that he is interested in his company having a greater presence in this market, something that can be achieved through hardware and software. This is what he said about it:

“I want my Lenovo Legion Go to feel like an Xbox. Suit [el Legion Go] with me to GDC. I'm on the plane and I have this list of everything that makes it not feel like an Xbox. Forget the brand. More like: Are all my games there? Do all my games appear with the [archivos] saved what do I want? I will tell you a [juego] which doesn't work right now, it's driving me crazy, it's Fallout 76. It doesn't have cross-save. I want to be able to launch the Xbox app in full screen, but in a compact way. and all my [experiencia] Social is there. I want it to feel like the menu on my Xbox when I turn on the TV. [Excepto que lo quiero] on those devices.”

Spencer considers two approaches to increasing Xbox's presence in this market. The first is pretty obvious, and that is to create a portable console, and he has a clear idea of ​​how this piece of hardware would work. However, his experience with consoles also makes it clear that consumers can opt for platforms that are already available and have earned their trust. The second approach is through software, and improve the experience that your games offer on the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and similar. This is what he commented:

“From a game creator's point of view, I can create a unique version of my game that spans more hardware and reaches more customers. And I would say that for players, it reduces friction. For example, if I want to play my console games while traveling with a laptop, I don't want to be able to only buy one brand. Good? […] I want everything we're doing in the hardware space to be great. But if someone chooses to go play today [en otro lugar]I don't want it to feel like a [jugador] bottom of Xbox”.

At the moment it is not entirely clear whether Xbox will enter the portable console market, even with several rumors already circulating online. Spencer has made it clear that he is interested in what these pieces of hardware offer to the publicand you want your company's presence to be much larger.

While building specific Xbox hardware may be the route many would take, it's likely being given more consideration right now. the option to improve the software so that more Xbox games are available on these platforms without as many problems. We can only wait to see what the company's next step will be in this regard.

No matter what direction you take, The important thing is to bring Xbox experiences to as many players as possible. On related topics, you can learn more about the Xbox portable console rumors here. Likewise, a new Xbox Series X|S controller is leaked.

Editor's Note:

A portable Xbox console would be interesting to see. However, they are likely to go the software route. Phil Spencer is right. Many users are likely to choose to stick with their Steam Deck or purchase a deck that is not tied to a single brand.

Via: Polygon