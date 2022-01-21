Before the news broke microsoft Y ActivisionBlizzard, the employees of the latter company had begun the unionization process. Obviously, one of the objectives behind all this would be to provide better working conditions for workers, but now that microsoft already owns ActivisionWhat will happen to this whole procedure? Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, reply.

As part of a recent interview with The Washington Post, Spencer was asked about the future of employees seeking to form a union, and his response was as follows:

“I’ll be honest, I don’t have a lot of personal experience with unions. I have been with Microsoft for 33 years. So I don’t want to sound like an expert on the subject, but I will say that we’ve been having conversations with employees about the things that could empower them to do their best work, which as you can imagine, in a creative industry is the most important thing. for us. I prefer to have this conversation internally, because that’s the easiest way to do it. It is not a conversation that is heard within our offices. And like I said, I don’t claim to be an expert on the subject, so if your question is… Will unionization improve the work environment? I honestly couldn’t tell you.”

So as you can see, spencer is not an expert on the subject and prefers to solve things by talking directly with the employees, something that the directors of ActivisionBlizzard when this news came out. We’ll see how all this ends up being resolved, but spencer You’ll need to keep up to date with everything that’s going on inside Activision Blizzard.

Publisher’s note: I think it’s better for Spencer to give an honest answer than to make things up. Ideally, of course, they should be able to solve all these problems internally, but the idea of ​​a possible unionization is also something that should be on the executive’s mind.

Via: Kotaku