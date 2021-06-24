Phil Spencer revealed that he recently spoke with id Software gods future projects of the team, which could carry on the famous DOOM franchise or maybe even devote themselves to something else, as happened recently with the supervision of RAGE 2.

After declaring that he wants to continue the Killer Instinct series, Spencer therefore spoke of another of the studies currently under his control, reiterating his desire to grant maximum creative freedom to developers.

“Yesterday, Marty Stratton and I talked on the phone and talked about id Software and theirs Road map, it was fun, “the Xbox chief said.” I’m looking forward to approaching the teams and discussing what they want to do with them.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to sit around a table with third parties, take a look at their roadmaps between now and the next three years and talk about what they want to accomplish.” In this case, according to some insiders, a Quake reboot.

“We want to make sure that these studios unlock their full potential: with some you have to step aside and allow them to work as usual, others perhaps ask for technical or marketing input, and at that point we intervene.”