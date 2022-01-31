It was definitely a pretty hectic morning after the purchase of Bungie by PlayStation. Just as it happened at the time with Microsoft and ActivisionBlizzard, little by little additional details about this transaction will be revealed, however, phil spencer He already had a few things to say about it.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming He is quite an active person. Twitter, so through this social network, he congratulated all the people of Bungie already PlayStation for this recent acquisition:

“Congratulations to the talented teams at Bungie, this is a great testament to their creativity. And congratulations to PlayStation and Hermen Hulst for adding this talented team to their studios.”

Interestingly, there was a time when Bungie belonged to microsoft, so there are certainly mixed feelings around here. The good news is that, at least for now, Destiny will continue to be a multi-platform franchise and Bungie it has no intention of dividing users.

Publisher’s note: There wasn’t much Spencer could say about this, but it definitely helps to end the “console war” dialogue. Yes, it might seem like Microsoft and Sony are in a war over who buys the most studios, but at the end of the day, these are not decisions that are made lightly.

Via: Twitter