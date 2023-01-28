The season has not been easy for MicrosoftGiven that a large number of layoffs were reported in a short period of time, this also involves the video game division in Xboxwith people who have left 343 Industries and also Bethesda. It was even mentioned that 343 I would lose the series Haloand before this the CEO, Phil Spencer, He finally gave his point of view.

Here are some of their comments:

What we’re doing now is making sure that the leadership team is set up with the flexibility to build the plan that they need. And Halo will continue to be vitally important to what Xbox is doing, and 343 is vitally important to the success of Halo. In terms of supporting studios and whatnot, that’s just part of development and having help from other partners. But the heart and soul of Halo is with 343 and the team that is there, and I have the utmost confidence in the team that is there and leading and the plan that they have for the future.

He has also been asked what is that future he is talking about, what is going to happen to the franchise in the not too distant future. To which he mentions that his own 343 will answer the unknowns as soon as possible:

Halo is always going to be one of those things in my mind that is part of Xbox lore, part of the foundation of what Xbox is all about. I hope we continue to support and grow Halo as long as Xbox is a platform for people to play games on. So I think the timeline goes on and on with Xbox, and I want to make sure that the team is set up to be successful with that.

For now, another of the unknowns is the purchase of Activision Blizzardwhich has not yet been fully finalized, and it is expected that it can close despite the fact that the regulatory bodies have not yet approved the acquisition.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Many had been concerned by the rumor that 343 was going to lose Halo, fortunately things were clarified a little later through a statement. Now it remains to be seen if the current team can give more updates to the newer game.